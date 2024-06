Payton Jim On became a three-time state tennis champion this spring despite dealing with knee tendinitis as a senior. He did it following a creed that was more like a boxer’s than a tennis player’s.

“I like Mike Tyson, not just because he’s super good, but he has a weird mentality. He seems peaceful, but wants to kill his opponents. Disciplined and trains tired. Looking up to him as a dude who did thousands of calisthenics every day while getting four hours of sleep,” Jim On said.

There was non-stop training, year round, running miles, incorporating routines that fit a football or basketball player. In his mind, the work was necessary, and the record might show that he was right.

As a junior, Jim On lost to Andre Ajed of Mid-Pacific for the ILH title. This spring, he lost to teammate Brandon Ramos for the ILH crown. Both times, he bounced back to triumph at states.

The result was Jim On becoming a member of the Hall of Honor and part of a select group of three-time boys tennis champions, all from Punahou. Bill Bartlett won titles from 1975 to ’77, and Kawika Lam did it from 2013 to ’15.

“I was super happy. I never thought I could get inducted. I never thought that tennis players get recognized, but after the last state championship I thought there might be a good chance. You have to be a little different to get in the Hall of Honor. I’m glad to have my name out there,” he said.

Jim On did it his way, eschewing the path some athletes prefer — touring across the country rather than playing high school tennis.

“I’m going to miss the people, being surrounded by so many nice characters. I made great friends and a lot of funny memories, definitely,” said Jim On, who signed with Santa Clara. “Living a normal Hawaii life, some tennis players, it’s more common as elite athletes to leave our state and come back to graduate. I don’t believe in that. I’m just glad I was able to stick it through and make so many friends, and have a nice time.”

Jim On plans to spend the summer training with former teammates who are now college players, spending time with friends. In September, he boards his plane for California.

“Probably my mom (Cora) will cry first. I don’t think she’s going to cry even. They’re going to be happy. I’m the last of three. I don’t know, I don’t think anyone really cries in my family,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to cry. I’m pretty excited. I’m going to miss home, but it’s good to learn about the world, living in different places. I’ve been to most of the states and Hawaii is still the best.”

Jim On plans to major in economics with a minor in finance.

Meet the 2024 inductees

