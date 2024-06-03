Waipahu hit-and-run leaves moped rider, 51, seriously injured

Honolulu police said a moped rider was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck from behind Friday night by an unknown vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

Police said the collision happened at about 10:48 p.m. Friday on Farrington Highway in Waipahu.

The moped rider, a 51-year-old man, was reported to be traveling westbound on the highway’s right lane when he was rear-ended and ejected.

The motorist of the unknown vehicle continued westbound without stopping to render aid or to provide information.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the moped rider to a hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said it remains unknown at this time whether speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors.

Anyone with information should contact HPD’s traffic division at 808-723-3413.