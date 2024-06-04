Spicing things up

Swipe or click to see more

Indian cuisine seems to be trending right now. Spice up your next meal with these options:

A new Indian café

Café Tadka (808 Sheridan St.), sister restaurant of Tadka Indian Cuisine, recently opened in the 808 Center. The casual eatery offers a different menu from the McCully restaurant and focuses on Indian street food.

Especially popular are its chicken lollipops ($6.99 for five), chili chicken ($11.99) and classic dosa ($13.99). You can also find a few bestsellers from Tadka Indian Cuisine, like steamed chicken momo ($6.99) and vegetable samosas ($6.30).

Call 808-888-0216 or follow the biz on Instagram (@cafetadka808).

Savory-style crepes

Kailua-based Ganesh Dosa (315 Uluniu St.) offers traditional Southern Indian crepes made of fermented rice and lentils. The dosas are always made to order and are known for their texture — crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

The Chef’s Recommendation ($19) and Full Belly ($20) are bestsellers. You can also get a Nutella dosa ($11) for dessert. Pro tip: Upgrade by adding shredded coconut, caramel and cashews ($1.50 each).

Call 808-762-7517 or visit ganeshdosa.com.

New Indian eatery in Central Oahu

Lasoon (98-1008 Moanalua Road) recently opened its second location in Pearlridge Center (its first location is at the University of Hawaii at Manoa). The business specializes in freshly prepared express-style Nepali and Indian dishes. Plates come with basmati or brown rice, and there are several vegetarian options available daily.

Popular dishes include butter chicken ($14.45-$15.95) and lamb curry ($15.45-$16.95). If you want to try several options, go for the combo plates ($17.95), which include two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian choices. You can also find exclusive specialties like tandoori chicken ($19.95) and lamb boti kebabs ($22.95) at this location.

Call 808-744-0400 or follow the biz on Instagram (@lasoonpearlridgecenter).

