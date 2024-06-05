Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The first name of Kamehameha student-athlete Adrianna Arquette was misspelled on the cover of Sunday’s Hawaii High School Hall of Honor section.

>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation expects $744 million in funds from the Federal Transmit Administration, not $785 million as reported in a Page A1 story Tuesday.

>> The Kumu Kahua production of “The Kamau Trilogy” starts at 1 p.m. Sunday and on June 16, 23 and 30. A Page A2 story Monday had an incorrect start time for the Sunday performances.

>> The fiber-optic cable laid beneath Pearl Harbor, a joint project between the Navy and Hawaiian Telcom, cost several million dollars, not more than $1 billion, as stated in an Off the News brief on Page A12 Thursday.