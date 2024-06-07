Pat Sajak doing community theater in Hawaii after ‘Wheel of Fortune’

As longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak wraps up his final episode today, he’s reportedly already found his next gig at a community theater in Hawaii.

Sajak is set to star in “Prescription: Murder” at the Hawaii Theatre, scheduled to run from July 31 to Aug.10, 2025.

The 77-year-old television personality will join forces with his good friend, local newscaster Joe Moore, in the production, reported Variety.

Sajak will reportedly portray Roy Flemming, a psychiatrist with a sinister plan to murder his wife, while Moore will play Lt. Columbo, the detective who outsmarts him.

“Prescription: Murder,” originally a 1962 play, was the inspiration behind the famed TV series “Columbo,” starring Peter Falk.

The new project marks the ninth collaboration between Sajak and Moore, who have already performed together in various plays at the Hawaii Theatre, including “The Odd Couple,” “The Honeymooners,” and “The Sunshine Boys.”

The pair first met in 1968, while serving at the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon. A year later, Moore began working in local TV in Hawaii and has been a renowned figure on the island ever since.

Sajak, for his part, has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for the past 41 years. His daughter, Maggie Sajak, joined the show as a social correspondent in 2021.

With his exit, Ryan Seacrest is planned to take over as host, while Vanna White is expected to continue in her role.