Kailua-Kona grand jury indicts armed standoff suspect

An armed standoff suspect freed by a judge on cashless bail over a prosecutor’s objection has been indicted and is back behind bars.

A Kailua-Kona grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Kamren Forest Adams, charging him with first-degree burglary and first-degree terroristic threatening for a May 12 incident in Ocean View that involved an hours-long standoff with police.

A bench warrant with the indictment reinstated Adams’ $70,000 bail. The bail was maintained at Adams’ initial appearance Friday in Kona Circuit Court, according to county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen.

Adams remains incarcerated at Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

According to court documents filed by police, at about 8:20 a.m. May 12, Adams broke into an Alaoli Drive home where a 37-year-old woman was caretaker. The woman reportedly heard a gunshot, then saw an unfamiliar man police say was Adams banging on the front door and demanding entrance to the house.

The woman allegedly told the interloper — who she told police was armed with an AR-15-type rifle with a scope — she had called police and for him to leave. She was later able to escape the house, but not before the man had shattered glass and entered the house without permission.

The woman said the man yelled obscenities and threatened to kill anyone present, according to police.

When officers arrived, they saw a shirtless man at the top of the driveway with a black semi-automatic pistol. Police say the man ran inside when he saw them and barricaded himself in the house.

The department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and Adams came out after several hours and surrendered without further incident, police said.

Adams made his initial appearance May 14 in Kona District Court. On that date, Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya ordered a mental examination for Adams and freed him on supervised release — a form of cashless bail — over the objection of Deputy Prosecutor Robert Gebbia.

The return reports on the mental examination, which will determine Adams’ fitness to stand trial and penal responsibility — meaning his ability to understand the wrongfulness of his alleged actions during the incident — are to be heard Aug. 1 in Kona Circuit Court.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment upon conviction. First- degree terroristic threatening is a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison upon conviction.