Runaway siren on Oahu determined to be false alarm

The activation of a siren on Oahu early this morning was a false alarm, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Both the State Warning Point and Oahu Warning Point received multiple calls from residents about a runaway siren at around 12:15 a.m. today that was determined upon investigation to be a false alarm.

The SWP issued a Cancel Tone for Oahu to stop the siren, and both Pearl Harbor Military Police Dispatch and the Pacific Command Fleet 24/7 Watch confirmed that the Cancel Tone was received. The incident lasted for about 10 minutes, HI-EMA said.

“We understand the concern this type of incident can cause, and we are working diligently to investigate the cause of the false alarm to prevent future occurrences,” HI-EMA communications director Kiele Amundson said in a news release. “HI-EMA appreciates the vigilance of our community and the swift reporting of the incident, which allowed us to address the situation promptly. We apologize for any inconvenience or alarm this may have caused.”

Amundson said that the organization will be conducting a follow-up review on Monday.