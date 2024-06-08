Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 8, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Virgin Galactic spaceplane takes tourists on flight

By Mrinmay Dey / Reuters

Today

Business

STILL IMAGE FROM VIDEO Giorgio Manenti of Italy looks out a window as Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 07 mission carries four Turkish, U.S. and Italian passengers to the edge of space and back aboard its spaceplane on a flight lasting slightly more than an hour, originating from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, today.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

STILL IMAGE FROM VIDEO

Giorgio Manenti of Italy looks out a window as Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 07 mission carries four Turkish, U.S. and Italian passengers to the edge of space and back aboard its spaceplane on a flight lasting slightly more than an hour, originating from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, today.

Virgin Galactic flew four tourists to the edge of space and back aboard its spaceplane, marking the second flight this year, the Richard Branson-founded company said on Saturday.

The Galactic 07 mission carried Turkish, U.S. and Italian passengers to an altitude of about 55 miles on a flight lasting slightly more than an hour.

The space tourism company said that the mission took off from and returned to Spaceport America in New Mexico on Saturday. It marked Virgin’s VSS Unity spaceplane’s final commercial flight as the company is now producing its fourth-generation spaceships expected to enter commercial service in 2026, the company said in a statement.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide