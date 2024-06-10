HFD airlifts injured hiker from North Shore pillbox trail
Honolulu firefighters on Sunday morning rescued an injured hiker from the Ehukai Pillbox Trail on Oahu’s North Shore.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for an injured, 47-year-old female hiker at 7:27 a.m. Sunday at the trail, also known as Sunset Pillbox Trail. Five units and about 13 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 7:40 a.m.
The woman had reportedly been injured from a fall near the pillbox.
Two firefighters hiked up the trail while the rest of the team set up a landing zone for helicopter operations. Firefighters reached the injured woman at 7:55 a.m.
After a medical assessment, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to the landing zone at Sunset Beach Elementary School. Care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 8:21 a.m.
No other injuries were reported.