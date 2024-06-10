HFD investigating cause of fire at Kalihi moped shop

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that broke out at a moped shop in Kalihi Sunday evening.

HFD received a 911 call at about 7 p.m. Sunday for a building fire near 1375 Dillingham Boulevard, which is the address for Rainbow Motors, along with several other businesses. Eleven units with about 44 personnel responded.

Upon arriving on scene at 7:02 p.m. the first unit found a two-story commercial building with heavy black smoke coming from a first-floor, moped shop.

A hazmat unit was dispatched due to the likely presence of batteries in the fire.

HFD brought the fire under control at 7:21 p.m. and extinguished the fire at about 8 p.m.

No occupants were in the structure at the time of the fire, according to HFD. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin, cause and damage estimates.