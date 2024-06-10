Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 10, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Supreme Court seeks federal input on Honolulu climate suit

By John Kruzel / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:28 a.m.

Climate ChangeNational news

REUTERS/MARCO GARCIA/FILE PHOTO Two children play at Sandy Beach on Oahu, in July 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court today asked President Joe Biden’s administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/MARCO GARCIA/FILE PHOTO

Two children play at Sandy Beach on Oahu, in July 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court today asked President Joe Biden’s administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change.

WASHINGTON >> The U.S. Supreme Court today asked President Joe Biden’s administration to offer its views on a bid by Sunoco and other oil companies to scuttle a lawsuit by Honolulu accusing them of deceiving the public about climate change.

The request will delay a decision by the justices on whether to hear an appeal filed by the oil companies after Hawaii’s top court let the suit proceed. Other defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges violations of state law, include Exxon Mobil, BP, ConocoPhillips, BHP Group, Marathon Petroleum, Chevron and Shell.

Honolulu has accused them of misleading the public for decades about the dangers of climate change induced by the burning of fossil fuels.

The administration’s legal position will come in a brief filed by the solicitor general, the Justice Department lawyer who represents the federal government before the Supreme Court.

The suit was filed in 2020 by the city and county of Honolulu and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, a semi-autonomous city agency. The plaintiffs said misleading statements made by the companies about the impact of their fossil fuel products paved the way for property and infrastructure damage caused by human-induced climate change.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide