Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 14, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Lost hikers airlifted from Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu firefighters rescued two lost hikers from the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu after they became separated from their hiking party and couldn’t return to the trail this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the lost hikers at 12:42 p.m. HFD officials said that six units and 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 12:56 p.m. and going up the trail by foot. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

According to HFD, two women in their 20s reportedly became separated from their hiking party. Rescuers arrived at their location and confirmed that they were not injured.

Both hikers were airlifted to the landing zone and refused medical treatment.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide