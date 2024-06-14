Lost hikers airlifted from Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu

Honolulu firefighters rescued two lost hikers from the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu after they became separated from their hiking party and couldn’t return to the trail this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the lost hikers at 12:42 p.m. HFD officials said that six units and 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 12:56 p.m. and going up the trail by foot. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

According to HFD, two women in their 20s reportedly became separated from their hiking party. Rescuers arrived at their location and confirmed that they were not injured.

Both hikers were airlifted to the landing zone and refused medical treatment.