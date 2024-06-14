Sick hiker airlifted from Puu o Hulu Trail in Maili

A man in his 50s was airlifted from the Puu o Hulu Trail in Maili after he became sick while hiking this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the sick hiker at 1:25 p.m. today, and responded with five units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes later at 1:34 p.m. and went up the trail by foot. The second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

According to HFD, the man became ill while hiking and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Rescuers made contact with the hiker and conducted a medical assessment, before the hiker was airlifted to the landing zone. His medical care was transferred at 2:08 p.m.