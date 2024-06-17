Police ID pedestrian who died after being struck in Kahului

Maui police say a pedestrian who was struck Friday morning by a transit van in Kahului has died.

Police identified him as Randal Takatani, 65, of Kahului.

Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, a 2019 Ford F250 transit van turning right from Hookele Street onto Pakaula Street struck Takatani in a marked crosswalk. Takatani was crossing Pakaula Street.

The Ford driver stopped and remained on the scene.

Takatani sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.

The driver of the van, a 54-year-old woman from Kihei, and her passenger, a 13-year-old teen, were not injured in the collision.

The Maui Police Department said it extended its deepest condolences to Mr. Takatani’s family and friends.

Police said this was Maui County’s seventh traffic fatality this year compared to seven at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.