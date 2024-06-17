Power outage affects 2,800 customers in downtown area

Hawaiian Electric said 2,800 customers are without power tonight in the downtown, Iwilei and Nuuanu areas. The utility initially announced the outage at 8:50 p.m. for 1,610 customers and then at 9:40 p.m. increased the number of customers affected.

Last Thursday, a power outage in downtown Honolulu affected 900 customers and left much of the area in the dark for about nine hours and disrupted traffic and businesses.

Hawaiian Electric did not provide any immediate update on when power would be restored tonight.