Councilmember Tulba holding e-bike roundtable today

Honolulu City Councilmember Augie Tulba is hosting a community roundtable in Ewa Beach this evening on electric bikes and road safety.

The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ilima Intermediate School, 91-884 Fort Weaver Road, with the Honolulu Police Department on hand to talk about e-bike safety, rules and regulations.

Prior to the roundtable, the Hawaii Bicycling League will offer a free e-bike workshop. A bike and helmet are required to participate. Members of the public can register for the workshop at this link.

Tulba has been posting a series of PSAs online and on social media reminding the public that kids need to be 15 years or older to operate an e-bike if it’s registered to a family member.

He is also reminding the public of the state’s helmet law requiring all kids under age 16 to wear a helmet, along with other laws pertaining to bikes and e-bikes.

The roundtable will also cover speeding in the community and possible solutions.

The growing popularity of e-bikes, especially among tweens and teens, has prompted safety concerns.

In April, Ewa Makai Middle School banned e-bikes on campus after a 12-year-old boy in the area was broadsided by a car, and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Ilima Intermediate School in Ewa Beach also sent a letter to families, saying recent incidents involving e-bikes in the community prompted it to revisit safety guidelines concerning their use among students.