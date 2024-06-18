Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HFD says Waimanalo home fire results in death of 2 pets

By Star-Advertiser staff

Two pets perished in a fire that broke out in Waimanalo this morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:23 a.m. today for the fire at 41-645 Mekia St. Nine units with about 34 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene seven minutes later to find smoke and flames emanating from a small, single-story home.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack and brought the fire under control at 10:55 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 11:26 a.m.

After a thorough search, HFD confirmed no human occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. However, firefighters found four dogs, one guinea pig and one tortoise in the home.

One of the dogs and the guinea pig died in the fire.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, along with damage estimates. An update will be provided once the final report is completed.

