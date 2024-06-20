Power to 3,000 customers in Chinatown, downtown shut off after repair setback

Hawaiian Electric Co. officials said this morning that they were forced to shutoff power to about 3,000 customers in Chinatown and parts of downtown and Nuuanu Wednesday night after an “arc flash inside a manhole last night set back repair efforts in Chinatown.”

The company said that four company technicians were inside the manhole at the time but were not hurt.

“Repairs are continuing this morning and it is possible some customers will have their power restored by mid-morning,” the company’s update said.

Power was shut off about 10:30 p.m. after the incident as crews were trying to restore service to the remaining 600 Chinatown customers who have been without power since Monday night. About 2,400 customers had their power restored Tuesday night.

“We know how frustrating this is and we know customers have run out of patience but the safety of our workers is the priority and we’re not going to send anyone into a situation where they could get hurt,” Jim Alberts, senior vice president and chief of operations of Hawaiian Electric, said in this morning’s update.

“Last night was a setback but because our workers carefully planned out their work and took precautions no one got hurt,” he said. “We’re putting every available resource on the job but making repairs in a dark, cramped space underground with energized equipment is one of the most hazardous jobs in our company and we have to plan out the work so we can do it safely.”

Company officials said that an arc flash occurs when high-voltage electricity is discharged between two conductors. They said the flash was smothered by a special heat-resistant blanket the crews used to cover cables and equipment while they work in the restricted space underground.

The arc flash may have occurred in a splice connecting two high-voltage cables, they said.