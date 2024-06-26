Third Hawaii sheriff’s deputy arrested in harassment probe

A state sheriff’s deputy was arrested this morning, the third in eight days, as part of an investigation into alleged racial harassment of a Black trainee.

Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, 40, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of reckless endangering and harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Keahi was released pending investigation and placed on paid administrative leave. He was assigned to the Airport Division.

“Keahi is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” according to a DLE news release.

Yesterday, Erich R. Mitamura, 40, was booked at 10 a.m. and released pending investigation. On June 18, Deputy Sheriff Alvin Turla, 47, was arrested on the same allegation related to the treatment of a co-worker.

Mitamura, Turla and Keahi are among eight sheriff’s deputies who have had their law enforcement powers restricted and are on paid leave in connection with the ongoing state investigation.