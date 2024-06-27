Honolulu Star-Advertiser

4th Hawaii sheriff’s deputy arrested in harassment probe

By Peter Boylan

Today

HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT Pictured is Deputy Sheriff William Gary, 46, who was arrested on suspicion of harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Pictured is Deputy Sheriff William Gary, 46, who was arrested on suspicion of harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division.

HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT On Wednesday, Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, 40, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of reckless endangering and harassment.
On Wednesday, Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, 40, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of reckless endangering and harassment.

HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT On Tuesday, Erich R. Mitamura, 40, was booked at 10 a.m. and released pending investigation.
On Tuesday, Erich R. Mitamura, 40, was booked at 10 a.m. and released pending investigation.

A fourth Hawaii Sheriff’s deputy was arrested this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of racial harrassment of a Black trainee.

At 10:45 a.m., Deputy Sheriff William Gary, 46, was arrested on suspicion of harassment by the Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Investigations Division. Gary was released pending further investigation and placed on paid administrative leave.

Gary is the fourth Sheriff’s deputy arrested since June 18.

He was assigned to the Airport Division. Gary is presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to a news release from DLE.

On Wednesday, Deputy Sheriff William K. Keahi, 40, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of reckless endangering and harassment.

On Tuesday, Erich R. Mitamura, 40, was booked at 10 a.m. and released pending investigation.

On June 18, Deputy Sheriff Alvin Turla, 47, was arrested on the same allegation related to the treatment of a co-worker.

Gary, Mitamura, Turla and Keahi are among eight sheriff’s deputies who have had their law enforcement powers restricted and are on paid leave in connection with the ongoing state investigation.

