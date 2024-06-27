Off the news: Three state sheriff’s deputies arrested

It’s more than disturbing that three state sheriff’s deputies, so far, have been arrested in the span of eight days.

William K. Keahi, Erich R. Mitamura and Alvin Turla were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged racial harassment of a Black trainee. They have since been released, but with their law enforcement powers restricted and on paid leave pending further investigation.

They are presumed innocent until proven guilty, of course — but for the state, such public actions as arrests signal the seriousness of the case.