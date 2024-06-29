Kahuku’s Dan Ige steps in to save tonight’s UFC 303 co-main event

Kahuku alum Dan Ige has stepped up to save tonight’s co-main event of UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Accepting a fight on hours notice, Ige, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, is replacing Brian Ortega in a 165-pound catchweight fight against Diego Lopes on a pay-per-view card headlined by Alex Pereira defending the UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka.

Ortega made weight for the co-headliner at 155 pounds on Friday, but fell ill today and had to withdraw.

Ige reached out to UFC officials and passed his pre-fight medical check and weighed in at an agreed-upon catchweight of 165 pounds.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioned the fight in part because Ige is in the middle of training for a fight in July.

Lopes is ranked No. 14 at 145 pounds while Ige is No. 13 at featherweight.

Ige was training to fight Chepe Mariscal at a UFC event on July 20.

Lopes was forced to re-weigh in and came in at 161 pounds. Ige weighed 164.5 pounds.

“I was asleep on the couch, getting a massage, and they called me,” Ige said in a video released by the UFC on social media. “Big opportunity. This is what legends are made of. You’ve got to stay ready for these kind of opportunities.”

The co-main event should take place around 5:50 p.m. Hawaii time. UFC 303 is available on pay-per-view through ESPN+.