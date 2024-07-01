DLNR: 2 arrested for hunting without license on Oprah’s property

State authorities said two Maui men were arrested just before midnight Friday on suspicion of hunting without a valid license on private property belonging to Oprah Winfrey.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said enforcement officers stopped the two men after seeing them allegedly use a spotlight for hunting purposes near Thompson and Kamaole roads in Kula, Upcountry Maui.

Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch, DLNR said.

State Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers stopped and then arrested Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both 19, of Upcountry Maui. The two were booked at the police station in Wailuku for multiple alleged violations.

DOCARE officers said the pair were allegedly hunting with valid licenses and were hunting on private land at night without permission, using prohibited artificial lights. Additionally, a semi-automatic rifle Allen had in his possession was unregistered.

They also found a loaded shotgun and ammunition in the truck.

DLNR said the case has been referred to the Maui County Prosecutors Office for review and charging.