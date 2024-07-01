Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 68, reported as missing in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU Anthony Pang, 68, was reported as missing.
Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old Waipahu man with dementia.

Anthony Pang was last seen at about 10 a.m. Sunday leaving his home on Kuhaulua Street in Waipahu.

Pang uses a walker and is often in the area of the Waipahu Uka Neighborhood Park.

Family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being, a CrimeStoppers bulletin said.

Pang is of Chinese ethnicity, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips app.

