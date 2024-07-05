Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Father, 2 daughters rescued after kayak flips near Kahana Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff

Honolulu lifeguards rescued a man and his two daughters after their kayak flipped in the ocean outside of Kahana Bay this morning.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said a 911 call came in at about 8:45 a.m. from the 43-year-old father, who reported that his kayak had flipped and he was unable to get his two 11-year-old girls back on it. The Honolulu Fire Department and lifeguards responded.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter deployed and was able to give lifeguards their exact location. Lifeguards on jet skis reached them and brought them back to shore safely, along with their kayak. They did not require medical attention.

The three had left from Mokolii island early this morning, and got into trouble roughly 600 yards out between Crouching Lion and Kahana Bay, according to Ocean Safety. All three were wearing life-jackets.

