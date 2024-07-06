Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Body found after vehicle fire extinguished in Salt Lake

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:24 a.m.

Honolulu police and ATF agents are investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a van that burned in Salt Lake this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 3:22 a.m. reporting a vehicle fire at Malaai and Lawehana streets.

The first unit arrived to the scene at 3:29 a.m. to find a single vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 3:45 a.m.

“During a search of the vehicle, one occupant was found DOA, dead on arrival, in the driver seat,” an HFD news release said.

Honolulu police said this morning that they have yet to determine identify or gender of the person.

Police said they and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials are investigating the death.

The vehicle was a large panel van, police said.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

