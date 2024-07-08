Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, July 8, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist, 21, rear-ended in hit-and-run in Waipahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:39 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiTraffic

Honolulu police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run collision in Waipahu that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said at about 7:49 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was reportedly exiting the H-1 freeway onto H-2 northbound when an unidentified motorist rear-ended him. The motorist continued northbound without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway, and taken by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to a hospital in serious condition. He was wearing a helmet.

No description of the suspect nor the vehicle was provided.

Police said it remains unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide