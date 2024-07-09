Maui brushfire contained after burning 100 acres

Maui firefighters continued this morning to mop up a brushfire near Pulehu Road that consumed about 100 acres on Monday but is now contained.

The fire broke out at about 12:20 p.m. Monday near the Pulehu and Omaopio Roads junction, according to the Maui Fire Department. Ten units responded, including the Battalion Chief.

Crews that arrived on scene found a fire burning in fallow agricultural fields and a partially wooded gulch pushed by tradewinds of about 20 mph.

After water drops by the Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters and assistance from tankers and equipment from Alpha Construction and Mahi Pono, the fire was 100% contained as of about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Crews remained on scene overnight to extinguish hotspots and monitor the fire.

The fire remains 100% contained, according to an MFD spokesman, and there is no visible fire activity today.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

MFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.