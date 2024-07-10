Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 70s, critical after moped rear-ended in Makiki

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:05 a.m.

A man in his 70s is in critical condition this morning after he was rear-ended while riding a moped in Makiki, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. at South King and Piikoi streets.

Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the man, who suffered a head injury, and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

EMS said he was not wearing a helmet.

No further information was available.

