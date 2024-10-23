Boy, 13, dies in Big Island ATV crash

A 13-year-old Kailua-Kona boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Tuesday evening in North Kona, with an 8-year-old boy behind the wheel, according to Hawaii island police.

The younger boy was driving an orange Kubota RTV X900 around 5:45 p.m. on Puukala Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a rock embankment and overturned, police said. The passenger, 13-year-old Maxim Beregovoy, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital at 7:00 p.m.

The 8-year-old driver, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the scene and released.

Police are investigating the crash. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Adam Roberg of the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit.

This is the 25th traffic fatality on Hawaii island this year, up from 15 at the same time in 2023.