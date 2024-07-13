Pedestrian fatally struck trying to cross Ala Moana Boulevard

A pedestrian was killed Friday night when he was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross Ala Moana Boulevard near Queen Street, Honolulu police said.

The man was outside of a marked crosswalk when he walked into the path of of a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old woman who was traveling west on Ala Moana, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Emergency Medical Service paramedics treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he later died, police said. Police did not identify the man and did not give his age, but EMS estimated him to be in his 50s.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police, who said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This was Oahu’s 18th traffic fatality this year, compared with 28 at the same time in 2023.