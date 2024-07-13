Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump ‘fine’ after assassination attempt; suspected shooter killed

By Julian E. Barnes, Michael Gold and Simon J. Levien / New York Times

Today Last updated 2:57 p.m.

Sounds of multiple shots were heard at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service, video footage from event showed.
DOUG MILLS / NEW YORK TIMES Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa, today. Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pa., after a series of pops that sounded like gunshots rang out.
Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa, today. Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pa., after a series of pops that sounded like gunshots rang out.

BRENDAN McDERMID / REUTERS Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, today.
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, today.

DOUG MILLS / NEW YORK TIMES Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa, today.
BRENDAN McDERMID / REUTERS Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, today.

BUTLER, Pennsylvania >> Former President Donald Trump was rushed to a hospital Saturday after a shooting just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left one rally attendee and the suspected gunman dead, according to a U.S. official and two people also briefed on the matter.

Officials said the incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Trump was “fine,” according to his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, while a Secret Service spokesperson said Trump was “safe.” Cheung did not provide further information on whether or how Trump had been injured.

A rallygoer was killed in the shooting, while the suspected shooter was killed by the Secret Service, according to the three people briefed on the matter. Trump was rushed off the stage bleeding from around his ear.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation shortly after the incident, condemning the violence as “sick.”


Biden, in brief remarks, condemned the shooting, saying that Trump should have been able to conduct his rally “peacefully without any problems.”

Richard Goldinger, the district attorney for Butler County, said on CNN that a second person was in “serious condition” at a nearby hospital. He did not provide any information about the shooter’s identity.

Trump had been showing supporters a chart of numbers about border crossings when shots rang out. He ducked quickly after the noises began, with the sound coming from the bleachers left of where he was standing at a lectern. The noises came in two groups, and smoke appeared in that section of the bleachers.

Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade, with his face and right ear bloodied as he was rushed away. As he was escorted to his motorcade, he pumped his fist in a defiant gesture to the crowd.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., said in a statement that he had been briefed and that the state police were on the scene working with federal partners. The Secret Service is leading the investigation, but the Justice Department, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist, according to federal officials.

Republicans and Democrats alike were quick to condemn what they viewed as an apparent act of political violence. “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, who was shot in 2017, said that “there is never any place for political violence.”

After gunshots rang out minutes into the campaign event, members of the crowd began screaming, and Trump was surrounded by Secret Service agents. After he departed, a group of officials wearing camouflage escorted someone off a set of bleachers to the left of the podium where Trump was speaking.

Those who attend Trump’s campaign rallies are subject to security screenings. They are required to enter through metal detectors, and their bags and possessions are searched for weapons and a large number of banned items.

———

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

