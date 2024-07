President of the Heritage Foundation Kevin Roberts speaks during a press conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 12.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a former theology major, I’ve been curious about the White Christian Nationalism movement, and turned to the epistle penned by disciples of that devout evangelist Donald Trump, titled “Project 2025.”

After prayerful consideration, my conclusion is that if Jesus, a dark-skinned Semite, were to return to Earth with his message of all-inclusive grace, they would arrest and crucify him all over again.

Don Chapman

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter