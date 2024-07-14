Honolulu Star-Advertiser

1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Waialua

A two-vehicle crash near 66-945 Kaukonahua Road in Waialua this afternoon resulted in one occupant dead and two other occupants trapped in their vehicles.

Honolulu Fire Department personnel stabilized the vehicles and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the two occupants and transferred medical care of them to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department at 4:57 p.m. HFD personnel secured the scene and transferred command to the Honolulu Police Department.

HFD had received a 911 call at 4:34 p.m. and responded to the scene with four units staffed with 14 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:42 p.m.

