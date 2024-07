Kansas’ Kodey Shojinaga, a Mid-Pacific alum, was taken in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft after playing two seasons with the Jayhawks.

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kansas’ Kodey Shojinaga, a Mid-Pacific alum, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft today.

Shojinaga was taken with the 192nd overall pick as a catcher, but he also played second base for the Jayhawks.

Shojinaga played two seasons at Kansas and hit .357 with 31 doubles, 11 homers 82 runs scored and 78 RBIs.

Normally players become draft-eligible after playing three years in college, but Shojinaga was draft-eligible after two years because of his age.

He is the first MPI alum taken in the draft since Wyatt Young in 2021.

Slot value for the 192nd pick is $310,300.

Shojinaga had a huge freshman year at Kansas when he was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, earning him a training camp invite for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Shojinaga is the second player with local ties taken in the draft so far this year. Saint Louis alum Caleb Lomavita was picked No. 39 overall by the Washington Nationals.