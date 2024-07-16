Driver slams into car along Kahekili Highway; 3 hospitalized

Multiple people were injured Monday evening after a vehicle slammed into a car on the side of Kahekili Highway, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at 5 p.m. to the scene on Kahekili near Ahuimanu Road.

Upon being struck, the car that was on the side of the highway then hit several pedestrians that were in front of it, EMS said.

Paramedics treated multiple patients for injuries, including a woman in her 20s who declined transport, and took three to the hospital.

The three taken to the hospital include a 12-year-old boy in serious condition; a 14-year-old girl in serious condition; and a 37-year-old woman in stable condition.