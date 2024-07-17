Moped rider, 78, is Oahu’s 21st traffic fatality this year

The Honolulu Police Department says a 78-year-old moped rider involved in a collision in Makiki last week has died, marking Oahu’s 21st traffic fatality this year.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office informed HPD Tuesday that the man was pronounced dead at The Queen’s Medical Center after succumbing to his injuries.

Just before 10 a.m. on July 10, the man was reported to be riding a moped eastbound on South King Street when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a vehicle.

As a result, he was ejected onto the roadway and suffered head injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and administered life-saving treatment on the man, who was said to have been rear-ended on his moped.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said this was the 21st traffic fatality so far this year, compared to 28 at the same time last year.

An investigation into the collision is still ongoing.