HFD investigating commercial building fire near airport

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Wednesday morning at the former Kia car dealership property near the airport.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:07 a.m. for a building fire near 2841 N. Nimitz Highway. Ultimately, a total of 17 HFD units with 62 personnel responded as second and third alarms were added, along with a state Airport Rescue Fire Fighting truck with five personnel.

Firefighters who arrived first on scene found a two-story building with heavy, black smoke coming from the side.

After an offensive, interior fire attack with multiple handlines for 30 minutes, firefighters switched to a defensive attack, using large-diameter nozzles mounted on aerial ladders to aim high-volume streams through openings in the roof.

The state’s ARFF unit assisted with a 4,500-gallon fire truck that was equipped to help create more roof openings in the “heavy-timber constructed” building.

With the collaborative effort, HFD said the fire was extinguished at 5:30 p.m.

HFD is looking into the fire’s origin and cause and will provide estimated damages when the final investigation report is complete.