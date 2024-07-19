Gov. Green, David Letterman to co-host Biden fundraiser at Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Josh Green will co-host a fundraiser on Martha’s Vineyard on behalf of President Joe Biden despite a growing number of Congressional Democrats calling on Biden to end his re-election hopes.

Green and his extended family will join former talk show host David Letterman and attorney Kenneth Feinberg in hosting the Biden fundraiser at the home of a friend of Green’s family.

“We support the President, the First Lady, the VP and the Democratic Party, in good and tough times because he has been there for us as a family and a state,” Green wrote in a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today while on vacation.

He declined to respond to a request for more details.

The Associated Press reported that the fundraiser is scheduled for July 29.

Green has continued to express his support for Biden while three of his predecessors — former Govs. John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie — have called for Biden to step aside, followed by U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

In previous comments to the Star-Advertiser, Green said that he appreciated Biden’s support and federal assistance following the devastating Aug. 8 Maui wildfires.

“When the wildfire occurred, the president, within six hours, approved our major disaster declaration. No one’s ever seen action that quick,” Green said. “And to walk through Lahaina together with the president, first lady, and Jamie (Green, Hawaii’s first lady) is something I’ll never forget.”

Despite the intense heat that day, Green said that Biden left the ruins of Front Street and personally greeted over 300 people displaced by the disaster.

Feinberg, administrator of the 9/11 Fund, is advising Green on the One ‘Ohana Fund to help families who lost loved ones in the Maui wildfires and people who were injured.