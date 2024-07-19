Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu police fatally shoot barricade situation suspect

Today Last updated 7:51 a.m.

Honolulu police officers fatally shot a suspect early this morning after an hours-long barricade situation in Waikiki.

In a social media post, the Honolulu Police Department said the suspect was killed shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The barricade situation began after officers responded to 2509 Ala Wai Boulevard near Lili’uokalane Avenue after 7 p.m. Thursday as part of a robbery investigation.

Police closed roads and advised the public to avoid the area during the incident.

No further information on the shooting was immediately released. HPD said they will hold a news conference later today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

