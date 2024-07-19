Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 19, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Top News

Report: HECO, others agree to proposed $4B Maui wildfire deal

By Vallari Srivastava and Mrinalika Roy / Reuters

Today

MauiMaui Wildfires

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO Fire damage is shown in the Wahikuli Terrace neighborhood in the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina, on August 15, 2023. Hawaiian Electric Industries and other defendants in lawsuits over the Maui wildfires in Hawaii have tentatively agreed to pay more than $4 billion in settlement amount, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO

Fire damage is shown in the Wahikuli Terrace neighborhood in the fire-ravaged town of Lahaina, on August 15, 2023. Hawaiian Electric Industries and other defendants in lawsuits over the Maui wildfires in Hawaii have tentatively agreed to pay more than $4 billion in settlement amount, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries and other defendants in lawsuits over the Maui wildfires in Hawaii have tentatively agreed to pay more than $4 billion in settlement amount, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company and other defendants, including county officials, face multiple lawsuits over the blazes that destroyed thousands of properties and caused damages worth an estimated $5 billion.

The proposed deal would settle suits on behalf of thousands of homeowners and businesses against the utility.

Other defendants, in the proposed settlement, include a unit of Charter Communications and state and local governments, Bloomberg added.

Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General and Hawaiian Electric declined Reuters requests for comment on the mediation efforts, citing a confidentiality agreement.

Charter Communications also declined to comment, while the Office of Maui Mayor did not immediately respond.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide