2024 Election: Amy Perruso

Name on ballot:

Amy Perruso

Running for:

State House – District 46

Political party:

Democratic Party

Campaign website:

www.voteamyperruso.com

Current occupation:

Representative

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Veteran NBCT DOE Social Studies Teacher

Previous elected office, if any:

State House Representative

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As Majority Whip and Chair of the Higher Education Committee in the Hawaii State House, I bring extensive legislative experience and a deep commitment to education, addressing climate change through transformation of our food system, and civic engagement. My roles with the Education Committee of the National Conference for State Legislatures (NCSL) and the Hawaii State Judiciary’s Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education, among others, uniquely position me to effectively advocate for our district. More details can be found at voteamyperruso.com.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue in our district is widespread cynicism and despair due to the Legislature’s failure to address climate catastrophe, economic inequality, and political corruption. To restore faith in government, we need bold, decisive action prioritizing social and economic justice, protection of public trust resources, and genuine democratization through public engagement.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Addressing the high cost of living requires comprehensive strategies, including increasing truly affordable housing, investing in those state services that support our most vulnerable, providing tax relief for working families, and making Hawai’i more self-sufficient and resilient. We should also implement progressive tax measures, like a tax on billionaires, to generate significant revenue for public services and infrastructure.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The state Legislature can help by investigating the root causes of rising premiums, including climate change and our lack of resilience and preparation, promoting regulation to stabilize property insurance rates, and creating a state-subsidized property insurance program that incentivizes public investments in climate resilience.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

To create a sustainable and resilient future for Hawaii, we must move away from our reliance on tourism and embrace a steady state economy that prioritizes long-term ecological balance and well-being over endless growth. Regenerative agriculture and restorative aquaculture are key components of this transformation. By adopting agricultural practices that restore soil health, increase biodiversity and sequester carbon, we can create a more sustainable food system that supports local farmers and reduces our dependence on imported goods. Similarly, restorative aquaculture can help revive our marine ecosystems, support local fisheries and provide sustainable seafood options. Additionally, we need to build a care-centered economy that values and invests in the well-being of our residents. This involves increasing support for health care, education, childcare and kupuna care, ensuring that those who provide care are fairly compensated and that everyone has access to quality care.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

We must implement strong rent control provisions to protect tenants from skyrocketing rents and displacement, increase funding for perpetually affordable housing projects and support community land trusts that keep housing permanently affordable. Such policies will ensure that all residents have access to safe, stable and affordable homes. These investments, to be effective, will require a progressive approach to state budgeting.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

The state government can improve public education by increasing funding for schools, investing in teacher training and retention programs, and improving school facilities by depoliticizing facilities funding. Supporting initiatives that provide equitable access to quality education for all students is crucial.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

No, that area should be used for affordable housing.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

While term limits can encourage fresh perspectives and prevent the entrenchment of political power, they must be balanced to ensure legislators have enough time to gain the necessary experience to be effective. A reasonable term limit policy should promote new leadership while retaining the benefits of experienced legislators.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To enhance transparency, we need to strengthen the Hawaii State Ethics Commission, require lobbyists to report specific bill involvement, and close loopholes in campaign finance law. We should also ban fundraising during the legislative session, implement a cooling-off period for former legislators, and enforce stricter campaign finance regulations with real-time, online disclosure of contributions and expenditures.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority is good government reform, addressing the legal corruption that has created a pay-to-play culture at the legislature, because without democratization and political transformation, we have no hope of doing meaningful work for the people. Specifically, I will be introducing legislation to counter the influence of corporations and super-PACs, which have increasingly distorted our electoral processes in the aftermath of the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision. We should ban corporate campaign donations, as other states have, We should also establish a significant state tax or fee on super-PACs, adjusted according to their spending, with proceeds used to finance publicly funded elections, leveling the playing field. Additionally, super-PACs should be required to provide their proposed electioneering materials for public review in advance, allowing for accuracy checks and appropriate responses. Finally, ensuring super-PACs comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act in their advertising disclosures will make sponsor information clear and accessible, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am honored and privileged to have served our community for the past six years, and hope to continue to advocate for my district and the most vulnerable in these islands.