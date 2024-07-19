2024 Election: Billionaire, Shelby Pikachu

Name on ballot:

Billionaire, Shelby Pikachu

Running for:

U.S. Senate

Political party:

We The People

Campaign website:

www.hawaiiankingdom.net

Current occupation:

Super Hero, TV Producer, Director, Editor, Videographer, Ninja, Kingdom of Hawaii Federal Post Officer, Hawaiian Kingdom Task Force Human Trafficking & Drug Smuggling Officer & PR Liaison, Community Advocate, Knights of the Blind, Kahuna

Age:

41

Previous job history:

Custodial Engineer (Janitor), Cashier & Stock Clerk at Down To Earth, Restaurant Server in Multitude of Restaurants in Waikiki, Oahu & In Manhattan, New York City. Kirby Vacuum salesman, Sears salesman, United States Air Force Veteran 2E2 United Stated INDO-PACOM, Pearl Harbor NMCI Cable Installation, Direct Sales, Network Marketing, Royal Hawaiian Kingdom Community Advocate for “Ke Aupuni o Ko Hawai’i Pae Aina”

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

TOP SECRET/SCI Clearance from the United States Air Force at the age of 17, twenty four years ago in the year 2000. Graduated Top of his Class in The United State Air Force in Cryptographic Network Switching Systems 2E2 September 12, 2001 & was activated for war under Operation Noble Freedom. Pikachu was responsible for maintaining the U.S. Air Force Military Defense system for the Entire Hawaiian Islands and was last stationed at (Indo)Pacific Command at Camp Smith in J6 & Won The Joint Service Achievement Award for Enlisted Person of the Quarter & Headquarters Command! Pikachu has five College Degrees: 1 A.A. In Liberal Arts from Leeward Community College, 1 A.S. in Electronics from the Community College of The Air Force, B.A. Degree in Interdisciplinary studies: Leadership from the University of Manoa, M.S.A. Degree in Leadership from Central Michigan University, a Doctorate in Divinity from Universal Life Church and also attended Nouveau Riche University, Rich Dad University, Trump University, AndersonCooper Business Training, Real Estate & Cash Flow Investing Training, Stock & Options Investing Training, Asset Protection & Estate Planning Training, Cryptography Currency Investing & Training & more. Pikachu is book smart & street smart with the Royal Hawaiian Maui Bloodline!

What will be your top priority if elected?

Human Trafficking/Smuggling! I Need your help to build After Care Programs & Facilities nationwide for all survivors of human trafficking = extortion (labor, sex, drugs, body parts, adrenochrome, etc) & Follow Operation Underground Railroad’s example by Tim Ballard & His Team. Pikachu plans to rescue our keiki from evil villains & turn pedophiles into eunuchs, by putting the Fear of GOD back into these Luciferian worshiping Satanic Jeffrey Epestein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Isaac Sonny & Lehua Kalua, selling our keiki for sex, drugs, XXX, etc. Do you want to help me rescue children being chopped in a slaughterhouse on the Big Island in Fern acres? Will you help Pikachu rescue women, boys, and girls being human trafficked in a village past the Castle? Are you willing to Face The Evil Villians of this world & Expose the Truth? Or will you just sit by waiting for it to appear on Television? In life, there are people that make things happen. There are others that watch things happen and the last group of people say “What happened?’ If you wont stop human trafficking & smuggling who will? Customs Border Patrol on National Geographic? The only answer = You #OldSchool!

What can Congress do to help Americans cope with the high cost of living?

The U.S. Congress can begin to subsidize the cost of housing by utilizing more natural materials (earth friendly) to build homes instead of importing foreign materials & raising the costs of development. There are many alternative options than building a traditional home with wood, such as container homes on trailers, geodesic domes, hobbit like homes in the earth, bamboo, 3D, mud, stucco homes, etc. with many variations on youtube and the internet for awesome ideas without needing a permit. To save on the high cost of food, I recommend every single home and family build their own garden and grow their own vegetables & microgreens. To save the cost of inflation and imported goods, the only economical answer is to grow your own & teach your kids and future generations to do the same thing and appreciate the food and land. “Malama Ke Aina!” Teach a person how to fish and you will feed them for a lifetime – Matthew 4:19 To Save on Transportation Costs: Catch the Bus or Ride a Bicycle; it’s good exercise and cheaper than gas. To Combat the High Cost of Living; make all The People in Congress live in the Ghetto! Welcome to Wai’anae!

What actions, if any, should Congress take in regard to regulating access to abortion?

Pikachu is not a woman, nor female and does not produce babies like a male seahorse! Without the ladies, there will be No babies! Humanity is done for! The mother or impregnated female should always have the option (pro-choice) if she wishes to be responsible for a new human being in this world from baby time to adulthood. I deal with a lot of human trafficking and drug smuggling cases and a lot of these males and females are both raped, drugged up, and some people sell their babies for money on the black market. Some people just should honestly STOP having babies, if you can’t be responsible for them! However, I understand that their are extreme cases of rape, human trafficking, sexual assault, gang rape, satanic rituals, drugs involved and victims are left pregnant not knowing who the baby daddy is. Should this female be allowed to have an abortion after being gang raped? Yes, it is her choice! Where is the punishment for the rapists/pedophiles? U.S. Congress should support the Will of its People & Independence based on in its forefathers as written in the Declaration of Independence “We The People!”

What can Congress do to help reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Either raise the price of ammunition or teach everyone in the U.S. how to properly use firearms utilizing the 2nd Amendment: Right to Bear Arms. A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. The people in Texas know what to do and so do their kids. I highly doubt all the members of US Congress can reduce gun violence with a piece of paper and wasted ink. The number one language in the United States is Spanish; Not English! #Pendejo You have a better chance making a video in Spanish to reduce gun violence than in English. Coco Melon has a better shot at reducing gun violence in a baby video on youtube than Congress! LoL

What laws should Congress pass to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Who wrote his dumb question? If you write a bill, will Mother Nature tell the Ocean to stop rising or the Sun to Stop Shining? What are you adults smoking? The Problem is Pollution & Corruption! Don’t you remember the TV Cartoon Captain Planet? “Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, Heart! With your powers combined, I AM Captain Planet We’re the Planeteers you can be one too, because saving the planet is the thing to do…Looting & Polluting is Not the Way. Here’s what Captain Planet has to say: The Power is Yours!” The Ocean provides more oxygen to Planet Earth, than the trees on Earth; which means we must take care of our oceans while replanting the forests. Pikachu recommends growing limu like Okinawa and using that extra seaweed to revitalize lands and soil. U.S. Congress can incentivize the average citizen to grow their own fish and vegetables at home with aquaponics & revitalize aquaculture with regenerative farming methods to help reduce the burden on planet Earth by incentivizing self sufficiently and teaching the future generations how to live with Mother Nature. Climate Change is a PSYOP by “The Agency” CIA to cover up the North & South Poles already shifting in Antarctica!

Should the U.S. continue to support Ukraine’s military efforts as it fights the Russian invasion?

No, because Ukraine was taken over with a coup d’etat in 2014 when Joe Biden was Vice President via “The Agency” CIA and Barry Soetoro AKA Barack Obama was President and used as leverage for billion dollar loans, high end corruption deals, Hunter Biden Bribery Treason scandals, and more! Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy has reported this treason publicly via youtube, podcasts, and the internet. President Volodymr Zelenskyy of Ukraine used to be an actor on a tv show and he was a nobody with a wife beater tank top on ironing clothes, eating breakfast with his family; when all of a sudden he is made President of his country! This is a Tv show that somehow became reality! Do you trust an actor made to play the role as president? Pikachu does Not; nor do I trust the BS! Russia is smart & Vladimir Putin is former KGB Counterintelligence COINTELPRO with NATO encroaching on its borders, breaking their previous agreements and treaties on purpose to create strife and war via propaganda, project MK ULTRA, Project MOCKINGBIRD and trap all of humanity into a One World Fiat Currency NWO system secretly run by the Cabal AKA Satanic Illuminati Draco Reptilian Annunaki Ciakar Empire

Should the U.S. continue to supply Israel with military aid in its war with Hamas?

No, because the State of Israel was made in 1948 and created by the Satanic Illuminati Rothschilds family members and other oligarchies. The Rothschilds run the entire banking world via the IMF, WEF, Federal Reserve, Vatican & Fiat Currency! Why should U.S. Citizens pay for a War in another country? Doesn’t Israel have enough money to print and dish out like the “Iron Bank” in Game of Thrones? What about the people of Palestine? Why would a Hawaiian/Kanaka Maoli want to destroy any native aboriginal population or people? Do you know what War does to people? The only people who win the War are the ones selling you the weapons: arms dealers! All of these wars are a trap, set up by the 13 Main Satanic Illuminati Annunaki Bloodlines to extort and control humanity via propaganda, stupidity, lies, and brainwashing, breeding hate and division. This Ancient Hegelian Tactic is now commonly known as “Divide and Conquer.” The elites bourgeois never intended to unite humanity; their mission was to keep humanity enslaved and stupid fighting each other; while they secretly extort their natural resources, enslave their people, rape their women, and use their children as cannon fodder or #Adrenochrome

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry, but opponents say inflates shipping prices and therefore costs to Hawaii consumers?

The Jones Act needs to be amended and/or repealed to be updated to modern times. Does the average citizen even know what the Jones act is? The Jones Act prevents foreign-flagged ships from carrying cargo between the contiguous U.S. and certain noncontiguous parts of the U.S., such as Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam. Foreign ships inbound with goods cannot stop at any of these four locations, offload goods, load contiguous-bound goods, and continue to U.S. contiguous ports, although ships can offload cargo and proceed to the contiguous U.S. without picking up any additional cargo intended for delivery to another U.S. location. This Act was made in 1920, it is 2024! Over 104 years have passed and the prices of goods have gone up due to inflation, extortion, tariffs, and the price of shipping via a boat or a plane. The Hawaiian Islands was entirely self-sufficient before foreign invasion and now we Import more goods & food than we export. This isn’t right! Why is a loaf of bread cheaper and fresher in New York than our local super markets? If you ask me, the Jones Act is a scam to extort All the People of the Hawaiian Islands, Puerto Rico, Alaska, & Guam!

What role, if any, should Congress have in regulating the artificial intelligence industry?

U.S. Congress must immediately Limit the Power of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, because they are too Stupid, dumb, and old to be dealing with quantum computers in cyberspace talking in binary faster than the speed of light. They are not certified in cryptography and can’t read or write in binary or hexadecimal! The A.I. quantum “Skynet” computers will mop the floor with these pilautiicians and correct inefficiencies real fast, however A.I. also has the capability to wipe out humanity by weaponizing propaganda and brainwashing our youth and population into a virtual false reality of endless bliss called the internet. Artificial Intelligence can be used for both good and evil, but to protect humanity from future lazy generations and war destroying terminator robots: I highly recommend the U.S. Congress and The World have a global consensus to limit A.I. capabilities. If not kept in check, the youth will become lazy, lost, and dependent on a robot, instead of themselves. Have you seen the movie “The Matrix” with Keanu Reeves? He’s the Real Life Hawaiian Blood Cousin to Dr. Keanu Sai www.Hawaiiankingdom.org From One Hawaiian to another, Don’t Fully Trust A.I.! Trust your instincts & your gut!! Na’au!

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

-Shelby Billionaire has the Royal Hawaiian Blood lineage via King Kekaulike of Maui & Royal Paki bloodline connected to Maui, Tahiti, Aotearoa, Rapa Nui, and Oceania!

-“Keiki Okalani” is my Hawaiian middle name chosen by Grandma from Maui & it means “Child of Heaven” in English.

-Mr Billionaire is the only person of Hawaiian ancestry on the US Senator Ballot; which means who else can better help the Hawaiians & locals, but a Hawaiian/Kanaka Maoli themselves?

-Pikachu attained his nickname from Mauna Kea; while sewing ti leaves with a wooden spoon and string onto the Kingdom of Hawai’i Post Office with Mauna Kewa as published in the Hilo Tribune Herald Newspaper in 2019

-President Donald J. Trump inspired Pikachu to change his last name to Billionaire, by reading his book: “if you want to think like a Billionaire” and attending Trump University .

-Pikachu is going to show you the True Definition of a Hero/Argonaut and how a kid raised in quonset hut ghetto without a father can change the world and make a difference with all the odds stacked against him.

-Master Shelby Billionaire has over 1300 TV segments submitted to Olelo Community Television; filming community events and inspiring people all over the islands & world.

まっすぐ自分の言葉は曲げねえ…オレの忍道だ！I won’t go back on my words. That’s my Ninja way! -Naruto