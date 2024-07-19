2024 Election: Clark, Linda Ha’i

Name on ballot:

Clark, Linda Ha’i

Running for:

State House – District 13

Political party:

Democratic

Campaign website:

www.lindaclarkhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Farmer, Community leader

Age:

59

Previous job history:

State Representative District 13 2021-2022, State of Hawaii Child Support Enforcement Process Server 2019-2021, Alu Like Kupuna Outreach, Childcare Owner/Operator

Previous elected office, if any:

State House of Representatives District 13

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

Vice-Chair of the State House Higher Education Committee, Member of the Education, Housing and Transportation Committee, Former President of the Kaupo Community Association, Member of Hana Advisory Committee, Community organizer & Leader for 4-H Maui.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

District 13 includes the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. Housing shortages and affordability is crucial. I will work to increase the availability of affordable housing by supporting policies that encourage sustainable development, streamline permitting processes, and provide incentives for affordable housing projects. By working collaboratively with residents, experts, and stakeholders, we can overcome these challenges and create a brighter future for District 13.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To address Hawaii’s high cost of living, I propose increasing affordable housing through developer incentives and community land trusts, supporting workforce development and vocational training, and expanding access to quality education and affordable childcare. Implementing tax relief for middle-class households and small businesses, fostering local business growth, and investing in renewable energy to lower utility costs are also essential. These measures aim to make our district more affordable and improve residents’ quality of life.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates, the state Legislature can implement measures such as creating a state-backed insurance program to provide more affordable options, offering tax incentives for home improvements that reduce risk, and enhancing regulations to increase competition among insurers. These actions can help mitigate rising costs and provide relief to property owners.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified. The state government can support this by investing in renewable energy, technology, and agriculture sectors, providing incentives for local business development, and enhancing workforce training programs. These efforts will create new job opportunities and reduce reliance on tourism.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

To increase affordable housing in Hawaii, I propose offering incentives for developers to build affordable units, expanding community land trusts, streamlining the permitting process, and increasing funding for affordable housing projects. These measures will help make housing more accessible for residents.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawaii, the state government can increase funding for schools, ensure competitive salaries for teachers, invest in modern facilities and technology, and expand access to early childhood education. Additionally, implementing targeted support for underperforming schools and promoting community and parent involvement can enhance educational outcomes for all students.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes, the state should continue pursuing a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa. A new stadium can provide modern facilities for sports and entertainment events, boost tourism, and support local businesses. Additionally, it can enhance safety and accessibility, ensuring a better experience for both visitors and residents alike.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes, state Legislature members should have term limits similar to Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members. Term limits can bring fresh perspectives, reduce political stagnation, and encourage greater accountability and responsiveness to constituents’ needs.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I would propose reforms to enhance transparency in local government. These include implementing live-streaming of all council meetings, ensuring timely publication of meeting agendas and minutes, establishing an independent ethics commission for oversight, and enhancing public access to government records and decision-making processes. These measures will foster greater accountability and trust among the public in our local government.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority, if elected, will be to prioritize affordable housing initiatives, enhance educational opportunities, and promote sustainable economic growth for all residents of our community.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am a dedicated community leader, known for my hard work and commitment. I am always ready to listen and engage in discussions to find solutions that benefit our community. Let’s talk story and work together towards positive change.