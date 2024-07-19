2024 Election: Kaapu, Carole Kauhiwai

Name on ballot:

Kaapu, Carole Kauhiwai

Running for:

State House – District 29

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.CaroleKaapu.org

Current occupation:

Director of Operations, Kalihi Union Church

Age:

62

Previous job history:

Hawaii State House, Senior Legislative Analyst

Kamehameha Schools Preschools, Project Manager

American Red Cross Hawaii, Preparedness Manager

New Hope Oahu, Director of Multimedia

Previous elected office, if any:

Neighborhood Board 14, current member

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As a member of Neighborhood Board 14 for over a decade, I am very familiar with our community. I am seeking to bring that knowledge and understanding to the Legislature.

I’ve worked at the Legislature for over a decade as a Senior Policy Analyst, a Committee Clerk, and Legislative Aide. I understand the process and know what makes for good legislation.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue I feel is the cost of living continuing to increase. I think the Legislature made a big step this last year and finally adopting what I have been advocating for many years with the State income tax cuts. That needs to go one step further and we need to cut the General Excise Tax on doctors, medicine, and food. Imagine how fast those savings will add up.

I also think we need to reform the shipping laws, mainly the Jones Act, to bring down the cost of almost everything we buy.

And we need to increase our food production in the State so that we have agricultural jobs, and fresh, nutritious food available.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

See the above question. General Excise Tax cuts on doctors, medicine, and food. Reduce the cost of shipping by reforming the Jones Act, and thus bring down the cost of almost everything.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Bringing down the bureaucracy and the extreme difficulty and time it takes to build housing. When the cost to replace an insured home comes down, so will the rates to insure that home.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

The State needs to stop using our tax dollars to fund tourism advertising and promotion. Let the tourism industry promote itself.

Use that saved money to encourage and help small local business, and train our keiki in the trades and technology.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Remove barriers for building new homes. I just went to the blessing for an affordable rental project that took only 8 months to build 25 units. That was made possible by Honolulu County streamlining the regulations and permitting process. We need to keep making it easier to build, renovate, and repair homes.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Our large statewide system doesn’t seem to be working very well. We do have complexes within the larger whole. I’d like to explore moving more authority to the complex level so that communities can have an active say in the education of their keiki.

I also like the concept of the Community School that was piloted in Kohala. I’d like to expand that program.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

No. We don’t need a large stadium. The UHM stadium is big enough. The rail project is an example of how badly the government controls the cost of large projects. We don’t need to burden our children and grandchildren with more debt for something that isn’t needed.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I’ve heard good arguments on both sides. Looking at how the term limits for the Governor and Mayor have worked, I think itʻs an idea that works better than what we have now. So I support term limits.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Now that hearings are accessible online, and testifiers donʻt have to travel to the Capitol, that has helped more people get engaged in the process. We need to educate people on the process, how it impacts them, and why being involved matters. With more public involvement there would be more of a demand for change.

What will be your top priority if elected?

1. Reduce Cost of Living – Tax reform for purchases and income tax.

2. Reduce Crime – Focus on building our mental health crisis response teams which will allow the police to focus on crime.

3. Increase Housing – Create a housing market for Hawaii residents with prices based on wages.

4. Support Local Businesses – Reduce regulations and taxes on small businesses allowing them to grow and provided good jobs in our communities.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

In my district, I have been a student at Ma’ema’e and Kamehameha, an employee of Kalihi Union Church and New Hope Christian Fellowship Oahu, a small business owner, a full time caregiver for my mother, a community volunteer on the Neighborhood Board, with the Red Cross and the Lanakila Senior Center.

I’ve been a renter, a home owner, and a tax payer.

I know our community, my neighbors, and our problems. My community needs change. The cost of living is continuing to rise. Crime is getting worse. Our families canʻt afford housing. My goal is to serve the wonderful people of Kalihi and Kapalama as their Representative in the State House. Iʻm running to help my neighbors not just survive, but to thrive.