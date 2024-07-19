2024 Election: Keikilani Ho

Name on ballot:

Keikilani Ho

Running for:

State House – District 4

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.keikilaniforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

Executive Director, Melaleuca Inc.

Age:

39

Previous job history:

Executive Account Coordinator, The Estée Lauder Companies

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I believe my purpose in life was always to protect, and to serve the community. It’s something I was raised to do, and have been doing since I was a young child. If I see a problem, I absolutely need to find a way to fix it. Especially when it comes to the safety and welfare of people. When a need arises, my family and I always work together with small businesses and community to create a solution, and see it through that needs are met. Being a representative in my district is not a job for me. It is my passion, and it is my kuleana. That alone qualifies me to be a representative of beautiful Puna.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Crime happens daily in this district. I believe our high crime rate is because of an increased struggle with mental health. This could be from drugs, long term physical health issues, and even just struggling to make ends meet. There are a bunch of ways I could think of that could help. Starting with supporting our youth. We can do that through allocating funds to sports organizations and other extra curricular programs that could help families keep their children out of trouble, and occupied with what is most beneficial to their wellbeing and future. If we help shape their physical health, mental health and talent at a young age, they’re less likely to be involved in drugs or long term health issues. We also need to reform our criminal justice laws, and actually enforce it. As well as support our healthcare industry, especially in Puna. We lack healthcare clinics in general, but especially in the area of mental health care.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I would start by either lowering or eliminating the G.E. tax entirely, by replacing it with sales tax like the other states. This alone will be a tremendous help, all around. We are taxed for everything and anything in this state. If we can make any moves to lower the cost of living, I’d start with the G.E. tax.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

Maybe we can consider reviewing and adjusting insurance regulations to ensure fairness and affordability, if that hasn’t happened yet. Also, looking into incentives for insurers to encourage competitive pricing, and utilizing options for risk reduction measures by investing into disaster preparedness, resilience infrastructure, and community initiatives to mitigate property risks. We can consider working with federal agencies and stakeholders to advocate for comprehensive solutions also.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Hawai’i is full of talent, and beauty. There are many ways we can diversify our economy but we do need policies in place that will help strengthen and allow businesses to grow. Our businesses are taxed to death. Our agriculture industry is a unique cultural heritage and it is a significant draw for tourists and can be leveraged to support local businesses through cultural tourism initiatives but there are constant added regulations and taxes being put on our farmers and ranchers. In fact, it’s happening as we speak. Small family farms are in jeopardy. We need to stop talking abut how we can support and actually implement these solid policies that can help.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

Increasing affordable housing in Hawaii requires a comprehensive approach.

Revising zoning laws to allow for higher density and mixed-use developments, offering incentives like tax breaks and streamlined permits for affordable housing projects, and fostering public-private partnerships to leverage resources effectively, are strategies to consider if we haven’t done so yet. Protecting tenants through rent control and eviction regulations, and preserving existing affordable units are crucial. Supporting innovative housing solutions and prioritizing vulnerable populations through supportive housing programs are also essential. Educating communities and involving them in planning ensures local needs are met, while infrastructure improvements and workforce housing initiatives target specific challenges in Hawaii’s high-cost market.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We need to ensure adequate and equitable funding for schools statewide. Maybe we can take a look at revising funding formulas to address disparities and allocating more resources to schools in need. We definitely need to focus on teacher recruitment and funding. Developing initiatives to attract high quality teachers by offering competitive salaries, professional development opportunities and support for teacher housing, are ways we could attract and retain them. A recent bill introduced in the house to support teacher housing was killed. These are bills that need support from our legislature.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I do believe that there needs to be a replacement for the Aloha Stadium, but when looking at the new plans, I’m wondering why there is a 50% decrease in seating capacity? To go from 50,000 capacity to 25,000 doesn’t make much sense. What is the true purpose of this new stadium if we will be unable to expand seating for our growing population and how do we expect to make a return on investment or profit if not from ticket sales? I think we need to be innovative in our approach to this replacement and be very resourceful.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I do believe there should be term limits but at the same time, there may be representatives that do very well for the community so I’m sure in some cases, it would be disappointing to see someone valuable leave an important leadership position that brought great change.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Implementing reforms that enhance accessibility to information, promote accountability, and foster public trust is a top priority of mine. We should be enforcing compliance with open meetings and public records laws, strengthening ethics regulations for officials, and providing comprehensive financial disclosures. Budget transparency should be prioritized with clear, accessible information on revenues, expenditures, and performance metrics. Engaging citizens through forums and online platforms for feedback is crucial, along with independent oversight through audit committees. Leveraging technology for open data initiatives and real-time updates enhances accountability, while whistleblower protections and ongoing training for officials promote integrity. A commitment to regular reporting and assessment of transparency initiatives ensures that local government remains accountable and responsive to the public.

What will be your top priority if elected?

I would like to eliminate G.E. tax because that will help in more than one area of my concerns at the same time. Cost of living, healthcare, affordable housing, and agriculture are amongst my top priorities. Government transparency is also a top priority of mine.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

As a Wife, and Mother of 3, born and raised in Hawai’i, I feel I resonate with a lot of the concerns that the people of Hawai’i suffer with daily. I value the family unit, and will do everything I can to protect all of our ohana. I am not only very compassionate, but I am honest, and I have integrity. I am not afraid to tell the truth and speak up to leadership. I am fearless, and have always felt the need to protect people. Hawai’i’s people need a strong leader that is not afraid to speak up for them, and who will always make compassionate decisions that will prosper all of our families. I stand for what is Pono (righteous) and am very intuitive, so I can feel what is right and what isn’t. I will be the best representative for this position.