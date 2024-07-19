2024 Election: Lu Ann Lankford-Faborito

Name on ballot:

Lu Ann Lankford-Faborito

Running for:

OHA Molokai Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

none

Current occupation:

Consultant – Non-profit work

Age:

59

Previous job history:

VP – Latigo Construction, Petroleum pipeline construction & maintenance

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

Member of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, Homestead Associations, Royal society, and paniolo organizations

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

Hawaiians living Hawaii. Encourage more focus on OHA programs helping to uplift and educate our native Hawaiians to achieve a livable wage impacting ability to purchase/or rent housing & daily necessities, improving quality of life.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

No, I am confident in the Mauna Stewardship Kea Oversight Authority

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

HCDA already approved no condo’s, too much money & resources were expended to try to change the law with lack of support. Best use as zoned, ocean front for retail.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

Programs offered through the many grants programs provides help in different areas. Education, homesteading, small business, ohana services, micro loans, etc. Beneficiaries need to come in and apply where you need the help.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

Input & representation on the HTA board focusing on Native Hawaiian ideals and expectations.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

Ease & timeliness of requesting information from the Office of Information Practices

What will be your top priority if elected?

Open & accessible Molokai Office for beneficiaries. Being present is key to hearing the voices & needs of our island.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

My experience and associations with the many different native Hawaiian organizations allowed me first hand knowledge of many issues our people continue to strive for. Prioritizing Hawaiians leaving Hawaii.