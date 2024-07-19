2024 Election: Mel Rapozo

Name on ballot:

Mel Rapozo

Running for:

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.melforcouncil.org

Current occupation:

Council Chair

Age:

59

Previous job history:

Police Officer, Investigator, Night Auditor, Council Member

Previous elected office, if any:

Kauai County Council

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of your district?

I am born and raised on Kauai. I was first elected to the Kauai County Council in 2002, and have served the people of Kauai and Niihau for a total of 8 terms since then. I am currently serving my 3rd term as Chair of the Council.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue currently confronting Kauai is our solid waste crisis. Our existing landfill is approaching its maximum capacity, and there is no established plan for a new site. It is imperative that we expand our recycling programs to prolong the life of the current landfill and investigate additional waste management solutions. Although Kauai faces numerous challenges, the repercussions of reaching landfill capacity would be severe.

We have been actively urging the Administration to accelerate their efforts in identifying a solution, including the passage of a Resolution to explore alternative technologies to address this crisis. Our commitment to advocating for viable solutions will continue.

What would you propose to improve traffic congestion on the island of Kauai?

The expansion of travel lanes is essential. I have engaged with our State and Federal delegations to emphasize the critical need for a new mauka highway. Recognizing that this project will take decades to come to fruition, it is imperative to initiate discussions and planning now. In the interim, we should consider opening alternative routes utilizing our existing network of old cane haul roads. This will require either obtaining rights of entry from current landowners or pursuing eminent domain. The traffic situation in Kauai is deteriorating daily, necessitating immediate action.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Addressing homelessness is one of my top priorities. It is crucial to approach this issue with compassion and comprehensive strategies. Our efforts include increasing affordable housing, expanding mental health and addiction services, and enhancing job training programs. Collaboration with local organizations and community members is essential to developing sustainable solutions. We are committed to creating a supportive environment where everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity and stability.

What can the county do to help Kauai residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

Prioritizing affordable housing initiatives will make living costs more manageable. Economic development through job creation and supporting local businesses can diversify income sources. Enhancing support for local agriculture and developing community gardens can improve food security. Investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency programs will lower utility costs. Offering workforce training and financial literacy programs will equip residents with better tools to manage their finances. Lastly, increasing assistance programs and fostering community engagement will ensure tailored support for those in need.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

I believe that our emergency response teams on Kauai are second to none. They are experienced and well trained. I believe that keeping the public informed and prepared can always be improved.

We are very limited in evacuation routes on Kauai since we have limited roads for our residents and visitors to get out of danger. I have been a strong advocate for opening emergency routes on our island, using old plantation roads, to get our people to safety. I will continue to advocate for this.

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

The state’s heavily funded visitor promotions have created many issues for our delicate island. Our infrastructure is inadequate to handle the current level of visitors on the island. We simply don’t have the resources to keep up with the demand required by overtourism.

While I am cognizant of the fact that tourism is our main industry, we are over-capacity and the quality of life for our residents has diminished. I am working on a bill that will amortize TVRs so that visitors will be staying in visitor destination areas only and not in our neighborhoods. We don’t control flight routes or visitor promotions so I am afraid that it will only get worse.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on the Garden Island?

As an elected official, my priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. To reduce crime, we need a comprehensive approach that includes:

Strengthening Law Enforcement: Increasing funding for police training and resources to ensure our officers are well-equipped to prevent and respond to crime.

Community Engagement: Building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community through neighborhood programs.

Preventive Measures: Investing in education, job training, and youth programs to address the root causes of crime and provide opportunities for at-risk individuals.

Support Services: Expanding mental health and substance abuse services to help those in need and reduce crime related to these issues.

By working together and implementing these strategies, we can create a safer environment for all residents.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Resolving our solid waste crisis. We have been strongly urging the administration to expedite their efforts to find a solution, including passing a resolution to look at alternative technologies to deal with our landfill crisis. We will continue to advocate for solutions. We have run out of time and the consequences will be severe.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am married to Patsy Rapozo for 35 years, have a son Baron, daughter Nicole, and a brand new grandson Jahari. Unfortunately they all reside on the mainland as they can’t afford to live in Hawaii. This is why I am running for re-election.