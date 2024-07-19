2024 Election: Nadine K. Nakamura

Name on ballot:

Nadine K. Nakamura

Running for:

State House – District 15

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

NadineNakamura.com

Current occupation:

full-time legislator

Age:

62

Previous job history:

20 years, planning consultant; 3 years, Kauai County Council; 3 years County of Kauai Managing Director; 8 years, Hawaii State House Representative

Previous elected office, if any:

Kauai County Council, State House of Representatives

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have worked in the private, nonprofit, and public sectors. My background is in urban and regional planning, affordable housing development, land use permitting, strategic planning, and organizational development.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The lack of affordable housing impacts everyone. Residents do not have options, housing costs exceed incomes, residents are living in overcrowded conditions, and many are moving away. I’m working on several projects, including the redevelopment of the Kapa’a public housing project. I’ve secured funding for planning and design so that the Hawaii Public Housing Authority can increase the density from 36 units to 110 units. I’ve also secured state matching funds, roughly $15 million, to assist the county develop a well and tanks in Kapahi, to help implement the Samuel Mahelona Hospital Master Plan which will include supportive housing, behavioral health housing, kupuna housing, and workforce housing. Funding has also been secured for a programmatic EIS, which is now being worked on.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

The recent passage of income tax cuts will reduce the amount of taxes most families will pay each year, By doubling the standard deduction and adjusting income tax brackets, families will have more monies to spend on their daily needs.

Subsidizing affordable housing is also necessary, because projects simply do not pencil out. Government assistance to developers in the form of grants, low-interest loans, and tax credits are all necessary.

Universal pre-school education will reduce the high cost of living in Hawaii and we must continue to fully support funding for classrooms, teachers, and programs.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

We must work together with the insurance industry in Hawaii to address gaps in services for homes and condominiums. HB2686 sets the foundation to amend the authorities of both the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund and Hawaii Property Insurance Association. We must build on this bill to reflect needs that have changed since the introduction of this bill earlier this year.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes. State government can do more in the area of funding successful programs that target high-paying jobs: manufacturing grants, small business accelerator programs, and research innovation programs. We should be funding priority research that can translate into jobs and export potential at the University of Hawaii. We should also look into growing and supporting agricultural products with high export potential, including kona coffee, value-added products, like maui brewery and koloa rum, and aquaculture.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

We have to support the development of housing along the income continuum. At the extremely low-income end, we need to build permanent supportive housing for the homeless, people coming out of prison, people aging out of foster care, people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities, frail elderly, people with substance abuse and mental illness.

We have to support affordable housing development through tax credits; and continue to fully, consistently fund the Rental Housing Revolving Fund, Tier 1 (for low-income families) and 2 (for working families), the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund for infrastructure, and the Affordable Homeownership Revolving Fund.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We can spend more resources training highly qualified principals, boosting the pay for principals who meet and exceed student outcomes, and giving opportunities for vice principals to mentor under principals who create high-functioning school communities. We can support teachers by reducing paperwork and testing, ensuring all students entering kindergarten are prepared, and providing adequate resources for special education, after school, and summer programs.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes. The State should also build affordable housing and commercial uses at the stadium site around the current rail station. The State should work with the City and selected developer to upgrade sewer, water, and roadways to accommodate higher density, mixed-use development at this site. This should be a prime example of a walkable, bikeable, livable community with easy access to the rail station, without having to own a car.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

No. The State has 18 departments and a total budget of $19 billion. It takes years just to learn about budget basics, the laws and regulations that govern state departments, and the legislative process. It takes time to build working relationships, needed to write impactful and meaningful bills. Without term limits, there were 20 new members elected or appointed in the house of representatives, roughly 40% of all members.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I would examine having a year-round legislature.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Partner with the counties to build more infrastructure so we can develop more affordable housing.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have two adult children, I love to walk, hike, and cook. I’m learning how to play pickleball.