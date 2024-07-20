California woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Kauai bay

A 56-year-old tourist from California died Friday after being found unresponsive in the water at Hanaka’ape Bay in Koloa, Kauai County police said today.

Police said first responders were dispatched to Hanaka’ape Bay, also known as Koloa Landing, at about 9:45 a.m. Friday after they were alerted to an unresponsive swimmer.

Bystanders administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over resuscitation efforts, according to police.

She was transported to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.