Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, July 20, 2024 86° Today's Paper

Top News

California woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Kauai bay

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:36 p.m.

A 56-year-old tourist from California died Friday after being found unresponsive in the water at Hanaka’ape Bay in Koloa, Kauai County police said today.

Police said first responders were dispatched to Hanaka’ape Bay, also known as Koloa Landing, at about 9:45 a.m. Friday after they were alerted to an unresponsive swimmer.

Bystanders administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over resuscitation efforts, according to police.

She was transported to the Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide